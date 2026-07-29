Standing with Stacy for Healing

I wish everyone had the chance to know Stacy the way I do.





She is one of those rare gems who loves deeply, gives generously, and somehow always seems to put others before herself. If you have ever spent time with Stacy, you know her laughter is contagious. She doesn’t just bring the party—she is the party. Her joy fills a room, and her presence makes ordinary moments more fun.





But what I love most about Stacy is not just her joy—it’s her heart. Stacy has a gift for making people feel remembered and valued. Even in the busyness of life, she is intentional about maintaining relationships. She makes the effort to call, check in, and connect.





She makes people feel like they matter because to Stacy, they do.





In April 2026, her world was shaken. Stacy was diagnosed with ER/PR+, HER2-negative breast cancer. Overnight, life looked very different as she entered a world of appointments, difficult decisions, surgery, and uncertainty.





Since her diagnosis, Stacy has undergone a double mastectomy. We are incredibly grateful that the surgery was successful, the cancer has been removed, and at this time chemotherapy is not needed. This is an answer to many prayers and a blessing we do not take for granted. We are thankful for God’s faithfulness throughout this journey and for the encouraging news she has received along the way.





While we are incredibly grateful for this good news, Stacy’s journey is not over yet. Her medical team has recommended additional specialized testing to help determine the best course of treatment moving forward and reduce the risk of the cancer returning.





This testing will provide important information for Stacy’s doctors as they make decisions about her ongoing care. Unfortunately, this specialized testing is not covered by insurance, creating another unexpected expense in an already overwhelming season.





We would love to come alongside Stacy by helping cover the cost of this testing and related medical expenses, allowing her to focus her energy on healing and moving forward. Whether through giving, prayer, or sharing this fundraiser, your support is a meaningful way to remind Stacy that she is not walking this road alone.





If you know Stacy, she’s the one showing up for others—checking in, offering encouragement, and finding ways to help carry someone else’s burdens. Now, we have the opportunity to show up for the one who has shown up for so many. By helping with these expenses, we can give back some of the love and care she has so freely given to others, lift some of the burden she is carrying, and give her the space to focus on healing, rest, and moving forward.





Thank you for loving Stacy with us. Thank you for praying, encouraging, giving, and reminding her that she doesn’t have to walk this road alone.





As Scripture reminds us, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” (Galatians 6:2)





Let’s stand with Stacy for healing.