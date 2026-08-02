Standing With Mike

There’s a lot you could say about Mike Mammana.





You might talk about his Italian roots, his homemade meatballs and Sunday sauce, or the way he loves gathering people around a table. You might mention his gift for connecting with just about anyone, his love of a good cup of coffee, or the way he finds wonder and gratitude in life’s simplest moments.





But my favorite thing to say about Mike Mammana is that he’s my dad.





He’s my coffee buddy, my biggest cheerleader, and one of my closest friends. He’s been there for every milestone, every challenge, and every season of my life. Over the last three years, since his diagnosis with prostate cancer, my mom, my sister Amanda, and I have had the privilege of walking alongside him through a journey that has strengthened our family and faith, and reminded us of what truly matters.





If you asked my dad what he’s learned through all of this, I know his answer would be simple: Jesus Christ is the solid rock on which we stand, no matter the storm. Through every appointment, every setback, and every uncertainty, God has provided a peace that truly surpasses understanding. That peace has carried our family farther than our own strength ever could.





In April, my dad received difficult news. His latest scan revealed that the cancer has spread beyond the prostate. As we have prayerfully considered the next steps, a specialized cancer clinic in Arizona has emerged as the most promising path forward. We are hopeful about the treatment options available there, but they come with significant costs, including medical expenses, travel, housing, and meals during an extended stay away from home.





As my dad continues this fight, we are asking for your support. Most of all, we would be grateful for your prayers—for healing, wisdom, strength, and peace in the days ahead. If you feel led to contribute financially, any amount will make a meaningful difference and help ease the burden of these expenses.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for praying, for giving if you’re able, and for sharing this with others. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement mean more than we can express.





Thank you for supporting my hero.





With gratitude,

Sophia Mammana