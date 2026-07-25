Standing With Lisa Through Her Health Challenges

Hello!! My name is Lisa Roberts and I am raising funds for myself. I have Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia. I also have some serious back issues which includes some bulging discs. I will be needing injections in my back and cannot afford the copays. Also, I am a kidney cancer survivor and recent tests have shown something on my kidney that is concerning. I am on fixed income and can’t afford the copays for any treatments that I may have to endure either for my back or my kidney. Any little donation will be appreciated beyond measure and if you can’t donate, please remember me in your prayers.

Much Love Lisa



