Prayers and Support for Sheena & Keshawn

Hello,

This weekend… changed everything.

In a moment we never saw coming, Keshawn was shot.

And just like that, life shifted.

But God…

By His grace, Keshawn made it through.

He’s still here.

And while we are grateful, we know this is only the beginning; a long road of healing, recovery, and restoration.

Right now, Sheena is walking through what no mother should ever have to face, standing strong at her son’s side, while carrying the weight of everything else…work, responsibilities, emotions… all at once.

And the truth is… she doesn’t even know we’re doing this.

But love doesn’t always wait for permission, sometimes it moves quietly, intentionally, and with purpose.

So we’re coming together to surround her, to lift her and to remind her that she is not alone.

We are here.

For her.

For Keshawn.

For every step of this journey.

If it’s placed on your heart, we’re asking for support to help ease the burden with

medical needs, food, gas, and daily life so she can focus on what matters most, being present for her Ke.

And above all… we ask for your prayers.

Because God is still in control.

Even here.

Even now.

Even in the middle of what we don’t understand.

We trust Him.

We stand on His word.

And we believe healing is already in motion.

Thank you for your love.

Your support.

Your generosity.

It means more than words could ever say.

You can donate directly here or send to her directly to her via cash-app. If you send to her via Cash App please leave a small encouragement note!

For any questions please feel free to reach out to Jackie Harris or Triston Jones-Maxie. Thank you and God bless