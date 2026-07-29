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Standing with Jeff

Goal$45,000 USD
Raised$835 USD

Fundraiser created byAnne Hicks

Standing with Jeff

If you’ve found your way here, thank you.

If you know Jeff, you know this is something he never would have imagined writing. He’s the person who quietly shows up when someone else is in need, works hard without asking for recognition, and would much rather be helping someone else than asking for help himself.

Jeff is first and foremost an incredible husband and father. Our boys look up to him in every way, and everything he does is for our family. He has built his life around faith, hard work, integrity, and caring deeply for the people around him.

Over the past year, our family has been fighting the battle of our lives.

Jeff was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma known as double-hit diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. We celebrated every victory, every encouraging scan, and every milestone that gave us hope. Then, just when we believed we were moving forward, our world changed again.

His cancer has returned.

Recent testing confirmed that Jeff’s lymphoma is growing aggressively, and our family has spent the last several weeks traveling across the country seeking opinions from some of the world’s leading lymphoma specialists. We recently traveled to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where their team developed a highly specialized treatment plan designed to control Jeff’s cancer and ultimately get him to CAR T-cell therapy, which offers the greatest hope for a long-term remission.

Our plans changed overnight. Flights have been canceled. We are now facing extended time away from home, prolonged travel, hotels, meals, transportation, medical expenses, and time away from work—all while trying to keep life as normal as possible for our boys.

This has been one of the hardest seasons of our lives.

One of the greatest gifts through all of this has been watching God work through the people around us. Friends, family, coworkers, neighbors, and even people we’ve never met have surrounded us with prayers, encouragement, meals, messages, and countless acts of kindness. We have never felt alone.

Many of you have asked how you can help. After much prayer—and with encouragement from Jeff’s employer, coworkers, friends, and family—we have decided to create this page.

If you feel led to support our family financially, every gift will help ease the burden of travel, lodging, meals, lost income, and medical expenses as we focus on giving Jeff every opportunity to beat this disease.

If giving isn’t possible, we ask for something just as valuable: your prayers.

Please pray that:

  1. Jeff responds quickly to treatment.
  2. His pain is relieved.
  3. He is able to successfully receive CAR T-cell therapy.
  4. Our boys experience God’s peace through this journey.
  5. Our family continues to trust God’s plan, even when we cannot see the road ahead.

We don’t know what the coming weeks and months will hold, but we know this:

God has been faithful every step of the way, and we believe He will continue to be.

Thank you for praying, for encouraging us, and for walking beside our family during the hardest chapter of our lives.

With grateful hearts,

Jeff, Anne, and the boys


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