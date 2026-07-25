Standing With Jay Carnicom

Hey everyone, Cody here again. As many of you saw, the previous fundraiser was removed due to platform policy guidelines. We truly appreciate all of the support, prayers, and messages that have been sent during this difficult time.





We’ve now created a new GiveSendGo page to help cover Jay’s legal defense expenses, including attorney retainers, legal fees, and court-related costs as he navigates this process.





So many people have continued asking how they can help, and we’re grateful for every person standing beside Jay and his family right now. Your continued prayers, encouragement, and support mean more than you know. ❤️









Recipient Relationship

Jay Carnicom is the individual this fundraiser is intended to support. The fundraiser has been established to help Jay with the legal expenses associated with his case. Cody Murphy is managing the fundraiser on Jay’s behalf with Jay’s knowledge and permission to help coordinate donations and ensure funds are distributed appropriately.





Fund Usage

All funds raised will be used exclusively to support Jay Carnicom’s legal expenses and costs directly related to his case. This includes attorney retainers, legal fees, court costs, document preparation, travel and lodging for legal proceedings if necessary, and any other expenses directly related to Jay’s legal defense.





Fund Management

At Jay Carnicom’s request, Cody Murphy is managing the fundraiser and will oversee the distribution of funds. Donations will either be transferred directly to Jay Carnicom or used to pay legal expenses on his behalf, such as payments made directly to his attorney or other approved case-related expenses. All donated funds will be used solely to support Jay and the purpose of this fundraiser.







