Standing With Jane, Matt, and Betsy

Today, our dear friend Jane West lost her husband, Rob Eskew. In a single day, she became a grieving widow and the sole caregiver for the two children she and Rob had been raising — niece and nephew, twins Matt and Betsy, age 13.





When the twins needed a stable and loving home, Rob and Jane didn't hesitate. They became their guardians and started building a life around them. Betsy has significant special needs and requires constant care and supervision — care that Rob and Jane shared every single day. Jane now carries that responsibility alone, along with the loss of the love of her life and the income he provided to support their little family.





This fundraiser is about giving Jane time. Time to grieve without panicking about the mortgage. Time to figure out what life looks like now. Time to focus on Matt and Betsy, who have just lost the uncle who became their dad.





Every dollar raised goes directly to the family's household expenses, the kids' needs, and Betsy's ongoing care. If you can't donate, please share this page. Showing up for this family right now, in whatever way we can, is what community means.





Thank you, from all of us who love them.