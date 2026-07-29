Standing With James During His Recovery

On June 4, 2026, our lives changed in an instant.





James was on his very first day at a new job when he suffered a massive heart attack and went into cardiac arrest. He collapsed at work and lost his pulse multiple times. A bystander performed CPR until emergency responders arrived. He was shocked back to life, lost his pulse again, and was shocked once more before doctors were able to stabilize him.





James underwent emergency surgery and received two stents. Because doctors didn’t know how long he had been without oxygen, he was placed in a medically induced coma. When he woke up days later, he was confused, struggling with memory loss, and facing a long recovery.





Today, James is home, but he is unable to work and has strict medical restrictions. Even simple daily activities can leave him dizzy and exhausted. Doctors have told him he cannot return to work at this time, and his recovery is expected to take months.





At the same time, our household has lost its primary income. We are doing everything we can, but rent, utilities, groceries, medications, and everyday bills continue to pile up while we navigate this unexpected crisis.





Anyone who knows James knows he is the kind of person who is always helping others. Asking for help is not easy for us, but right now we need it.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will help us keep a roof over our heads, pay essential bills, and allow James to focus on healing without the constant stress of financial hardship.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.





Thank you for your kindness, support, prayers, and encouragement during one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced.



