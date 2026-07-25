Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey





First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.





As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a treatment plan or a financial goal, but in God’s presence, His peace, His wisdom, and His healing. We believe in the power of prayer, and we ask that you would join us in lifting her up each day—for strength when the days are hard, wisdom for every medical decision, encouragement when fear creeps in, and complete healing according to God’s perfect will.





If you know Holly, you know she is someone who gives generously, loves deeply, and shows up for the people around her. Today, she is facing one of the biggest challenges of her life: a breast cancer diagnosis.





Never one to take a medical decision lightly, Holly is approaching each step with careful consideration, research and prayer. Her sweet baby Celeste (“CeCe”) is still breastfeeding, and for those who know Holly know how deeply she values this mother-baby relationship. Having to wean CeCe before she is ready is devastating.





As she begins this journey, her focus needs to be on healing. Along with conventional medical treatment, she is pursuing additional supportive therapies and integrative approaches that she and her care team believe will give her the best opportunity to regain her health and strength. Many of these treatments and the expenses that come with them are not fully covered by insurance.





If you feel led to give, your generosity will help provide for:





• Conventional medical treatments and related expenses

• Integrative and supportive therapies

• Travel to appointments and treatments

• Nutritional support and other healing resources

• Groceries and everyday household needs

• Lost income during treatment and recovery





Every gift, no matter the size, allows Holly to focus less on financial stress and more on what matters most—healing, spending time with her family, and taking each step of this journey with hope.





If you’re unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser with others are invaluable. We believe that no one should have to walk through a season like this alone, and we’re so grateful for every person who chooses to stand beside her.





Thank you for your generosity, your compassion, and your prayers. They mean more than words can express.





We trust wholeheartedly in our loving Heavenly Father for wisdom, strength, healing, and provision through every step of this journey. We know He will hold Holly, Chip, Charley,

Penelope and CeCe during this time.





Thank you for praying with us and for being part of the community surrounding Holly with love and hope.





“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” — Proverbs 3:5



