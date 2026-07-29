Standing with Dave and Brooklyn Powell

Natasha Powell, loving wife of Dave Powell, passed away a couple of month's ago after a courageous battle with cancer that spanned off and on for several years. Since her passing, the family has been overwhelmed by the devasting cancer medical bills, funeral expenses, loss of revenue for Dave's business during her final months, and the emotional weight of her sudden loss. The burden of these expenses and financial losses, have left them facing hardship at a time when they just needed space to heal.





Dave fought me on starting this campaign for him. He has not wanted to ask for help. He doesn't have to ask; I'm asking for him. We are raising funds to help provide stability so Dave can focus on healing and supporting his daughter through this difficult time. ANY amount helps, whether it's a donation or simply sharing the campaign.





Thank you for your prayers, love, and generosity as this family walks through one of life's hardest trials. Your support means more than you know.





Sincerely,





Dave's extended work family