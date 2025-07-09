Standing with Clarence Through Recovery

I am a hardworking man who has spent years doing what I can to help and support others while working to rebuild my own stability. While living in New York, I have found opportunities caring for animals and working security jobs in which I have excelled.





On October 25, 2025, I survived a violent assault in which he was stabbed and seriously injured. i am blessed to still be alive.





Right now, I am focused on healing physically and emotionally while trying to rebuild my life after this traumatic incident. Funds raised will help support my recovery, basic living needs, transportation, medical-related expenses, and stability during this difficult time.





Any support, prayers, or shares are deeply appreciated as I works toward healing and a fresh start.