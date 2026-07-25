Standing With Charlie & Michele VanDaley

Standing with Charlie & Michelle VanDaley





Life can change in an instant, and today our family is asking for your prayers and support for Charlie VanDaley and his wife, Michele.





Many of you know that Charlie has courageously battled Stage 4 kidney disease for several years and has been on dialysis while continuing to fight every day. Over the past year, his health has become even more complicated with serious heart issues.





Charlie was recently diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation and endocarditis. After being evaluated by specialists in Mississippi and Memphis, his case was determined to be too high-risk for surgery. On July 2, Charlie was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where a team of specialists has agreed to take on his complex case and give him the chance he desperately needs.





Early next week, Charlie is expected to undergo an extensive open-heart surgery that will include a coronary bypass and the replacement of two heart valves. While we are thankful that he has a team willing to fight alongside him, the road ahead will be long and filled with uncertainty.





As Charlie focuses on this life-saving surgery and recovery, Michele has remained faithfully by his side. As the primary income provider for their household, she is unable to work while caring for her husband, creating an additional financial burden during an already overwhelming time.





We are asking for your help. Every donation, no matter the size, will go toward medical expenses, travel, lodging, lost income, and everyday living costs while Charlie recovers. If you are unable to give financially, we humbly ask that you lift Charlie, Michele, their family, and his medical team up in prayer and share this fundraiser with others.





Thank you for your generosity, your encouragement, and your prayers. We trust that God is with Charlie every step of this journey, and we believe that through faith, prayer, and the support of this amazing community, no one has to walk this road alone.



