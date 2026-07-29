Standing With Bob in His Fight Against Leukemia

GIVESENDGO





We are asking for prayers and support for our beloved family members, Bob and Candy Zaborowski, as Bob was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).





Bob and Candy are beginning a long and difficult journey as he undergoes treatment in the months ahead. During this time, Bob will be unable to work, creating both emotional and financial strain as they face mounting medical expenses and the loss of the income they depend on.





Most importantly, we are asking for prayer. We know God is our strength, comfort, and provider even in the hardest seasons. We are trusting Him to carry Bob and Candy through every appointment, treatment, fear, and unknown ahead.





Isaiah 41:10 says:

“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee.”





If you feel led to give, every donation will help ease the burden of treatments, bills, and everyday expenses so they can focus on Bob’s health and healing.





Above all, please pray for strength, peace, wisdom for his doctors, and complete healing for Bob, along with comfort and encouragement for Candy as she walks beside him through this journey.





Thank you for loving, praying for, and supporting them during this difficult time.