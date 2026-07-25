Standing With Andrea Mother Fighter and Our Heart

There are moments that remind you how fragile and precious life really is. For our family, that moment came when Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer.





She is one of the most loving, selfless women we know, the kind of mom who has spent years putting everyone else first. And even now, in the middle of the hardest battle of her life, she is still focused on her son. This month, he walks across that stage to receive his diploma. She will be there, beaming with pride, and then she will send him off to college.





She deserves to step into this season with joy, not financial fear.





The medical bills from her breast cancer treatment have already begun to arrive, and they don’t stop coming. What should be a time of celebration and healing has become a time of real hardship. No one fighting for their life should also have to fight their bank account.





Every dollar you give means she can focus on healing and being present for her son’s biggest moments. Every share puts her story in front of someone who might change everything for her.

Please give what you can, share widely, and keep her in your prayers.