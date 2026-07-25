Standing with Alex Thompson as he battles ALS

We are heartbroken to share that Alex has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This devastating diagnosis has abruptly and permanently changed life for Alex and his family. There is no cure, and Alex is no longer able to work.





Alex is a quietly powerful presence – steadfast, skilled, and generous with his time and talents. He commands a room not by volume, but with integrity and discipline. Alex has built far more than structures; he has built trust, community, and lasting relationships. He is someone others have always relied on, a steady presence who showed up without fanfare.





Alex is a husband to Heather and a father to Daisy. Everything he has done has been rooted in caring for the people he loves – providing, protecting, and showing up for his family.





Alex is a master of many things beyond relationships: a self‑defense aficionado, martial arts mentor to many Marblehead youth, beekeeper, entrepreneur, and the #1 dog dad to many lucky pups – all brought together with razor‑sharp intellect and remarkable grace.





Alex, Heather, and Daisy are now navigating an unimaginably difficult new reality. ALS brings profound physical and emotional challenges, and everyday tasks are becoming increasingly difficult. Over time, the need for specialized care, medical equipment, and home modifications will be unavoidable. As the disease progresses, the financial burden will continue to grow.





Our goal is to help provide stability, dignity, and financial security for Alex and his family, so they can focus on what matters most – time together, care, and love – without the constant fear of mounting medical bills or inaccessible living conditions.





Funds raised will help cover:

Home modifications to support accessibility and safety Medical equipment and ongoing care needs Daily living expenses for Alex, Heather, and Daisy





We are reaching out to friends, family, and our wider community for support. If you are able to give, please know that every contribution, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference. If donating isn’t possible, sharing this campaign is another powerful way to help.





Thank you for standing with Alex, Heather, and Daisy during this incredibly difficult time, and for surrounding this family with the care and kindness they so deeply deserve.





With love and gratitude,

Ginna, Gwenn, Kerri, and the many other friends of Alex