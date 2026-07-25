Standing With a Family Choosing Courage

Recently, I became personally involved with a family facing an extraordinary and unjust situation.





A surrogate mother—carrying a baby girl—received a diagnosis of a fetal heart condition. While serious, doctors have been clear: this condition is treatable, and the baby can live a full life with proper medical care.





Instead of support and hope, she was met with intense pressure to terminate because of the diagnosis. She faced severe financial consequences and overwhelming hardship.





She was given an impossible choice.





And she chose courage.





Together with her husband, this brave woman refused to end the life of this little girl. Even more remarkably, they are now preparing to parent the very child others wanted terminated.





I have met with this mom and her family personally. I’ve heard their story firsthand. I’ve seen their resolve, their fear, and their deep love for this baby girl. I have felt compelled—on a personal level—to stand with them as they faced a modern-day Goliath.





Thankfully, they were represented pro bono by Alliance Defending Freedom, removing the burden of legal fees. And they are now preparing to adopt this baby girl. But the financial burden remains immense.





Because of their refusal to abort, this family is now facing extra medical expenses and other costs as they try to balance life between work, caring for their little ones at home, and being present with their precious baby girl in a prolonged hospital stay.





This fundraiser is a personal effort, not connected to any organization. It exists to help relieve the financial strain placed on this family simply because they chose to protect a child’s life.





Every gift helps turn courage into stability.





Every gift says her life is worth defending.





This baby girl’s heart may need repair—but her worth never did.





Thank you for standing with a family who chose courage when it cost them everything.







