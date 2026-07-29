Standing up for My Rights in Hendry County





My name is Randy, and I am 67 years old. In 2018, my wife and I bought land in Hendry County and spent five years building our own Quonset home, which was finally completed and certified in 2023. Throughout the building process, I stayed quiet about my concerns with the local government, worried that speaking up might have repercussions on our home. Once our home was finished, I began attending Commission meetings to raise issues that mattered to me and my community. Unfortunately, my concerns were often met with vague promises like, “Staff will look into it,” or “We’ll get back to you.” Nothing was ever done, and over time, the relationship with the local government deteriorated.





Recently, the situation escalated. The local government violated my rights and threatened me, committing serious ethics violations. I felt I had no choice but to hire an attorney to defend my rights, integrity, and free speech. This fight is not just for me, but for every citizen who has ever felt powerless against local governments acting without accountability.





All funds raised will go directly toward my legal expenses. If there are any funds left over, I will donate them to the ACLU or another organization that stands up for civil liberties. The support you give will help enforce the rights of every citizen and hold those in power accountable. Any support or shares are deeply appreciated as I stand up for what’s right.



