Standing Up After Being Knocked Down

My name is Megan, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.





For years, I lived in an abusive marriage. Like many survivors, I believed things would get better — until the abuse escalated to a violent assault that left me severely injured. My husband is now incarcerated because of what he did to me. I have an Order of Protection. My son and I are safe from him.





But safety came at a cost. I’m now carrying the full financial burden alone — and losing.





Our water has been shut off. I’m behind on rent. I recently discovered that many of the accounts I believed were in my name were only ever in his — leaving me with no credit history, no proof of residency, and no safety net to stand on.





The abuse didn’t only leave bruises. It cost me my career. Injuries I couldn’t explain. Transportation withheld on purpose. Days I couldn’t show up to work because showing up meant explaining what I couldn’t say out loud. Abuse isolates you. It controls you. It strips away your independence one excuse at a time.





I am not looking for a handout. I am a healthcare professional with 20+ years of experience, a Clinical Educator, a hard worker. Since this happened, I’ve taken every odd job I can find — resumes, painting, cleaning, organizing, anything honest. I am not afraid of work. I am asking for the chance to get back to it.

My son deserves a stable home, running water, electricity, and the chance to heal. My two dogs are still part of our family, and I’m fighting to keep us together.

I’m asking for help with rent, utilities, restoring our water, food, and transportation while I rebuild. Every donation creates breathing room during the hardest stretch of my life.

I survived the abuse. Now I’m trying to survive the aftermath.





Thank you for helping us take the next step forward.















