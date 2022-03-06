Standing together against POA abuse

Across the country, homeowners are discovering a troubling reality: when a Property Owners Association (POA) or Homeowners Association (HOA) board ignores its governing documents or applicable law, ordinary homeowners have almost no practical way to stop it.

In many communities, a small group can maintain control for years by intimidating those who question their actions. Homeowners who volunteer to serve on the board or advocate for transparency often face harassment, public attacks, threats of litigation, retaliation, and efforts to silence them. As a result, many qualified people refuse to run for the board, and those who do are often driven to resign.

Concerns may include election irregularities, improper notices, candidates being excluded from ballots, lack of transparency, conflicts of interest, misuse of governing documents, or boards acting beyond the authority granted to them. Even when homeowners believe they have substantial evidence of these violations, there is little meaningful government enforcement.

Instead, the burden falls on individual homeowners to file costly civil lawsuits simply to require their association to follow its own governing documents and state law. The cost of obtaining legal representation can easily begin with a $20,000 retainer and grow to well over $100,000 if the case is contested—far beyond the reach of most families.

This creates a system where those willing to ignore the rules often have a significant advantage over the homeowners they are supposed to serve.

Our community has been dealing with the actions of a rogue POA leadership group for years. The POA president has consistently ensured that board members are aligned with him and routinely support whatever actions he wants to take. Several individuals associated with the board have been paid for various services without any competitive bidding process, and many residents believe those payments greatly exceed reasonable market rates.

The president has also used his own inactive and uninsured LLC to perform contract work for the POA without competitive bids and, in some cases, without formal contracts. The association failed to file tax returns for multiple years and made significant financial decisions without adequate transparency or accountability.

One particularly controversial decision was converting the community pool into a private, fee-based facility. As a result, many residents who had previously enjoyed access could no longer afford to use it. The board also exceeded its budget by approximately $120,000 to install large water slides and has spent as much as $70,000 annually on two administrators to manage a relatively small community association.

The financial mismanagement was then used to justify a proposed increase in annual dues of more than 300%. Rather than conducting a thorough financial analysis to identify cost-saving opportunities and determine the true cost of maintaining the community, residents were told that such an increase was "generous" simply because dues had never been raised before.

Last year, the president and two of his allies were voted off the board. However, they continued attending meetings and engaging in a campaign of harassment and intimidation against newly elected board members. They repeatedly demanded resignations, threatened lawsuits, and applied constant pressure until all but one of the newly elected directors resigned. They also successfully persuaded one remaining director to join their side, allowing them to regain control of the board.

Through my own efforts, I was able to force the rescheduling of an annual election after discovering significant concerns with the process. Individuals closely associated with the former leadership were selected to oversee ballots, and qualified homeowners were omitted from the ballot, effectively preventing residents from voting for them. At the same time, the remaining independent board members were locked out of association records, mail, email accounts, and internet services necessary to perform their duties.

The POA's attorney reportedly advised the board to stop these actions. Some access was temporarily restored, but once the faction regained a majority by forcing out another director, they appointed one of their allies to the board despite the attorney's advice which strengthened their control even further.

They also reinstated controversial Architectural Control Committee (ACC) members who have been accused of improperly targeting builders and homeowners with fines. Residents have alleged that these ACC members hire an associate to drive through the community looking for violations and then reward him with a percentage of the fines that are ultimately imposed.

In addition, members of this group operate a private neighborhood Facebook page where they frequently criticize and disparage anyone who challenges their authority or questions their decisions. Opposition viewpoints are often attacked or shut down. Over time, this atmosphere has discouraged residents from speaking out, running for board positions, or participating in community governance. Many homeowners fear retaliation if they oppose the group, particularly because some residents have been told that leadership knows how they voted for in past elections; an assertion many view as an attempt to intimidate voters and discourage future opposition.

Numerous efforts have already been made to resolve these issues without litigation.

Community members have sent demand letters to both the POA Board and the POA's attorney. Newly elected board members submitted formal dissent letters to the association's attorney documenting their objections to the actions being taken. Cease-and-desist letters have also been issued to the POA and its legal counsel regarding ongoing conduct that many homeowners believe violates both governing documents and fiduciary obligations.

Multiple attorneys have been consulted throughout this process. While several legal professionals have indicated there may be viable claims worth pursuing, homeowners have repeatedly been presented with retainer requirements totaling tens of thousands of dollars—an amount that many residents simply cannot afford individually.

In addition to the considerable time and effort invested, multiple homeowners have already spent thousands of dollars out of their own pockets organizing residents, consulting with attorneys, conducting investigations, gathering records, and mailing information to property owners who do not reside within the community. These efforts have been undertaken in an attempt to promote transparency, inform homeowners of their rights, and encourage participation in community governance.

The ongoing situation has had a significant personal impact on many residents. Some homeowners have begun exploring relocation options out of concern that retaliation may intensify now that the faction responsible for these actions has regained control of the Board.

Evidence and documentation have also been provided to various government agencies and elected officials. Complaints have been submitted to the Texas Attorney General's Office, which indicated there were not enough complaints regarding this particular community to justify intervention. The District Attorney's Office referred concerns to local law enforcement, while law enforcement advised that the matters appeared to be civil in nature and outside their authority to address. State representatives have largely directed residents back to the Attorney General and District Attorney, leaving homeowners caught in a cycle without meaningful assistance.

After exhausting these avenues, the community is left with very few options. The only realistic path toward accountability appears to be pursuing legal action through the courts. The goal is not personal gain or retaliation, but rather to restore lawful governance and ensure the community is managed by a board that is compliant, transparent, fiscally responsible, and genuinely committed to serving the best interests of all homeowners.

Any funds raised would be used solely to support legal efforts aimed at protecting homeowner rights, enforcing compliance with governing documents and applicable law, and restoring fair representation and accountability within the POA. Any unused funds would be returned to those who donated.

Overall, the situation has created an environment of fear, division, and mistrust within the community, making it difficult for homeowners to hold leadership accountable and ensure that the POA operates in a transparent, lawful, and fiscally responsible manner.

This GiveSendGo campaign seeks to help fund legal action to ensure that our community receives what every homeowner deserves: a fair election, transparent governance, accountability, and compliance with the governing documents and Texas law. It is not about politics or personal disputes. It is about ensuring that no board or group is above the rules they are entrusted to enforce.

We also hope this effort shines a light on a larger issue affecting communities across Texas and beyond. Laws intended to protect homeowners have little value if they cannot be enforced without overwhelming financial resources. Homeowners should not have to spend tens of thousands of dollars simply to require their association to follow the law.

Every donation helps level the playing field and supports the pursuit of fairness, transparency, and accountability for the entire community.