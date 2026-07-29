GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Standing Tall For Gavin

Goal$17,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTroy Metro

Standing Tall For Gavin

Meet Gavin, a local Idaho man with an unwavering spirit and a heart full of love for life and his two beautiful children. Gavin had always been a self made man's man who never asked for help as he believed a man solves his own problems! Though a problem found him that he can not be solve by just himself alone. So when Gavin had a truck roll over his feet he presumed that if he stayed off them for a month and considering there was no apparent immediate issues he could visibly see that his problem would be solved and his feet would be fine after they started to seemingly heal and feel better. But soon though Gavin was forced to realize his feet had started to show sings of gangrene this finally gave cause for Gavin to gave in and had to visit the E.R. It was then discovered to both him and the doctors surprise their were multiple broken bones in both his feet and that they would have to amputate both sets of toes. This naturally was a lifechanging and devastating blow for this once active father who now faces an uphill battle with recovery. The road ahead is long, filled with the daunting task of relearning balance and his journey on learning how to walk all over again.

Now Gavin newly wheelchair bound has to learn how to navigate and adjust back into daily life, though one unexpected hurdle looms large over him, his overdue land taxes. Now he has two months left before legal action threatens his home's safety. He needs the community's help and even help from someone like yourself but only if you can afford to give if not just keep him and his struggle in your heart and payers. Gavin has never been one to shy away from challenges; instead, he thrives on overcoming them with a smile. But this time feels this is more daunting than any obstacle he's ever faced before. It’s in times like these that we realize the power of community and kindness can be an anchor during life's storms.

We are all capable of so much more when united, especially when it comes to lifting each other up! Not just for Gavin but for any person who has ever been in need of a strangers random act of kindness or generosity—whether it's a donation or just a kind thought and a hopeful prayer. If you've felt the warmth of empathy in your heart during someone else’s distress, please consider donating whatever amount feels right to help Gavin weather this storm. Every dollar counts! Your support can turn despair into determination and help spread hope where there was none before—just like that time when any of us have been in need of a helping hand from a kind heart.

🌈 Let's remember: Even on our darkest days, the smallest act of kindness has the power to create miracles! Gavin needs a home for himself and most importantly his two daughters —let’s prove that kindness and unconditional love for our fellow man still exists today! ❤️✨🌈🙏🏻

#BeTheChange #CommunityMatters

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve