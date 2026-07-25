Standing Strong With Gavyn McCrea

Gavyn McCrea is a vibrant 15‑year‑old who loves to dance and bring joy to those around her. Earlier this year, Gavyn began experiencing dizziness and other symptoms that led her family to seek medical answers. She has since been diagnosed with brain cancer, marking the beginning of a long and challenging road ahead for Gavyn and the McCrea family.





Gavyn will be undergoing treatment and will be traveling back and forth to Wilmington for ongoing care. As the family focuses on supporting Gavyn through this journey, they are also facing the emotional and financial challenges that come with extended medical treatment.

This campaign has been created to help ease that burden. Funds raised will go toward medical expenses as well as the many costs associated with frequent travel for treatment, including transportation, gas, hotel stays, and related needs.





Any amount donated and any sharing of this page is deeply appreciated. Thank you for supporting Gavyn and the McCrea family with love, encouragement, and care during this difficult time.