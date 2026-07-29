Standing Strong Through the Toughest Battle

Today is a very special day for our grandson, Irie. Not only is he celebrating his 3rd birthday, but he is also continuing his recovery after undergoing a life changing bone marrow transplant for ADA-SCID, a rare and life threatening immune condition. His sister, Jade, generously served as his donor.





The weeks and months ahead are critical as doctors closely monitor his progress. During this time, his parents will continue to face prolonged hospital stays, ongoing medical care, and time away from work so they can focus on his healing.





We are asking for your continued support. Any donation, no matter how small, will help ease the financial burden on the family during this journey. Jaylan Martin is Irie Martin’s Father and collecting the funds.





If you’re unable to give, please keep Irie, Jade, and our family in your prayers and share this post.





Thank you for your love, support, and birthday wishes for our little Irie. 💜















