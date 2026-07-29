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Standing Strong Through Life's Challenges

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Akins

Standing Strong Through Life's Challenges

My name is Michael, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. I have always tried to work hard, support myself, and take care of my family. Unfortunately, life has brought me a series of medical challenges that have made it increasingly difficult to do the things I once could.

Sixteen years ago, my life changed forever when I was involved in a devastating house fire. I suffered severe chemical burns and smoke inhalation injuries that permanently damaged my airway. Because of those injuries, I have lived with a tracheostomy tube in my throat for the past 16 years. What many people take for granted—simply breathing normally—is something I have had to fight for every day.

As the years passed, additional health problems began to take a toll on my body. I developed severe neuropathy in my feet, causing constant pain, numbness, and difficulty walking. The condition became so severe that I ultimately lost two toes on my left foot through amputation. Every day is a challenge as I struggle with balance, mobility, and chronic pain.

I also suffer from a herniated disc and sciatica, which cause significant back pain and limit my ability to perform many physical activities. On top of that, I am dealing with cataracts that affect my vision and dental problems that impact both my health and confidence.

Most recently, I faced a life-threatening medical emergency when I was diagnosed with toxic megacolon. Doctors had to perform emergency surgery to save my life, removing nearly 80% of my large intestine. Since that surgery, I have been learning to live with an ostomy bag and adjust to a completely different way of life than I ever imagined.

The emotional, physical, and financial burden has been overwhelming. Medical appointments, treatments, medications, supplies, and daily living expenses continue to add up while my health makes it difficult to work and earn a steady income.

What hurts the most is not being able to do many of the simple things I used to enjoy, especially with my children. I miss being able to be as active as I once was. As a father, it is heartbreaking when your body limits the time and activities you want to share with your kids. They are my greatest motivation and the reason I continue to push forward through every setback.

Despite everything I have endured, I have not lost faith or hope. I am a survivor, and I continue to fight every day. I am reaching out for help because I cannot do this alone anymore. Any donation, no matter the size, will help cover medical expenses, ostomy supplies, transportation to appointments, household bills, and the basic necessities needed while I continue my recovery.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing of my story would mean more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering helping me during one of the most difficult chapters of my life. Your kindness gives me hope and reminds me that there are still good people in this world.

With gratitude,

Michael

"God has carried me through every challenge so far, and with faith, family, and the support of others, I believe brighter days are ahead." ❤️

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