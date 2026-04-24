Standing Strong Through an Unexpected Chapter





Wopila/Pidamaya.





This is one of the most difficult things I have ever had to do—ask for help. I have always been the person who works hard, shows up, and gives back to my community.





For years, I have dedicated my life to education, Native children, families, and advocacy. I have served as a teacher, coach, school board leader, and Head Start Director. I have spent my career fighting to ensure our children have safe, loving, high-quality learning environments and that our families feel seen, respected, and supported.





Recently, I experienced an unexpected loss of employment and am currently navigating the grievance process surrounding my termination. While that process unfolds, the reality is that my income has stopped, but my responsibilities have not. My mortgage, utilities, insurance, groceries, and other essential bills continue.





I am asking my community to help me bridge this difficult chapter with a goal of $7,000 to cover basic living expenses while I pursue the next steps in my career.





This is not the end of my story. I am actively building my next chapter—continuing my work as an advocate for Indigenous children, women, families, and communities, and creating new opportunities through my own Indigenous woman-owned consulting business.





If my work, leadership, kindness, or advocacy has ever made an impact on your life, I humbly ask for your support. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping me in your prayers is equally meaningful.





Our people have always survived by caring for one another. Today, I am allowing my community to carry me for a little while, just as I have tried to carry others.





Wopila. Pidamaya.





With gratitude.