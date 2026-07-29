Standing Strong for Terri

Our beloved coworker and friend has recently received the heartbreaking news that she is battling cancer. Anyone who knows her knows she is one of the strongest, most caring people you could ever meet. She is not only a devoted mom and loving grandmother, but she is also the primary caregiver for her own mother — always putting everyone else before herself.





Now, during one of the hardest times of her life, she needs our support.





As she begins treatments and faces the physical, emotional, and financial challenges ahead, we want to come together as a community to help ease some of the burden on her and her family. Whether it’s through donations, prayers, sharing this campaign, or simply words of encouragement, every bit of support means more than you know.





She has spent so much of her life caring for others. Let’s show her she does not have to face this fight alone.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, love, and support during this difficult time.