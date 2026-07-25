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Standing Strong for My Children.. Now I Need Help

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySherrnace Bonds

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sherrnace Bonds

Standing Strong for My Children.. Now I Need Help

Hello everyone,
My name is Sherrnace, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.
If you know me, you know I would much rather work extra hours, sell my belongings, or figure things out on my own before asking anyone for help. For months, that’s exactly what I’ve been doing.

I work full-time and have done everything I can to provide for my children. I’ve made sure they had food, clothes, a home, and the opportunity to participate in activities they enjoy. I never wanted them to carry the weight of adult problems, so I kept finding a way.

Unfortunately, after months of carrying the financial responsibilities for my household largely on my own, I’ve reached a point where I simply can’t do it alone anymore. Although there is a court order requiring my former husband to contribute financially to our children’s needs, those obligations have not been consistently met, leaving me to continue covering everything I could.

Today, I’m facing several urgent needs at once:
My rent is past due, and with late fees and an eviction filing fee, I am trying keep a roof over our heads. My electric bill is at risk of being disconnected. The vehicle I rely on to get to work has dangerously worn tires with exposed steel belts and shakes while driving. Without reliable transportation, I risk losing the job that allows me to support my family.

Before creating this fundraiser, I exhausted every option I could think of. I contacted churches, nonprofit organizations, emergency assistance programs, community resources, and even elected officials. Unfortunately, many had exhausted their funding or were unable to help.

This fundraiser is not my first option—it is my last.

I’m not asking anyone to solve all of my problems. I’m simply asking for a helping hand to help my children and me get through this difficult season.
Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly towards:
  1. Keeping a roof over our heads
  2. Preventing our electricity from being disconnected
  3. Making my vehicle safe so I can continue working and providing for my family

If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand. Your prayers, words of encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering helping my children and me during this difficult season.

With gratitude,
Sherrnace

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