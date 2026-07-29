Standing Strong for Misty Evans

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out because my mom, Misty Evans, is currently going through some medical issues, and it’s been really difficult for our family. This isn’t something I ever thought I’d have to do, but we could really use some help right now.

My mom means everything to me and to so many others. She’s always been the person people can count on, and now she’s the one who needs support. With everything going on, the medical expenses are starting to add up quickly, and it’s becoming overwhelming for us to manage on our own.

We’re still learning more about her condition and what the next steps will be, but we do know that she will need ongoing care, appointments, and time to focus on her health.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward her medical bills and helping take some of the financial stress off during this time.

If you’re not able to give, sharing this would mean so much to us. Your support, prayers, and kind words truly make a difference.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this and for standing with us 💛

—Rachelle