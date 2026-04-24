Standing on Faith Through Life’s Hardest Season

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

For months, I’ve gone back and forth on whether to create this fundraiser at all. I’ve always been the person trying to figure things out, find another solution, work a little harder, and trust that somehow everything would come together.

But after much prayer and many difficult conversations, I’ve realized that sometimes strength isn’t found in carrying every burden alone. Sometimes strength is found in being honest about where you are and allowing others the opportunity to help.

The truth is, this didn’t happen overnight.

Several years ago, I lost my mom. The grief of losing her changed our family forever, but we kept moving forward the best we could.

Not long after, I lost my dad as well.

Then our family suffered another heartbreaking loss when my husband’s father passed away.

Like many families, we did what families do. We grieved, we adjusted, we showed up for one another, and we kept believing that brighter days were ahead.

Then I lost my job.

Since then, I have spent countless hours applying for positions, updating my resume, earning certifications, interviewing, networking, and searching for opportunities that would allow me to continue caring for my family. I have submitted application after application, believing that eventually one door would open.

While searching for work, I continued trying to create income wherever I could. I began writing and publishing books, building an online community, creating content, and doing everything I could think of to help support our family. My husband has continued working hard every day to provide for us, but one income alone has not been enough to keep up with everything life has thrown our way.

Over time, the financial pressure continued to build. We depleted savings. Bills fell behind.

Unexpected expenses piled up. And despite our best efforts, the weight became heavier than we could carry alone.

Last year, my vehicle was repossessed. We adjusted and kept moving forward. Then, just a few days ago, our second vehicle was repossessed while I was out with our two boys. We found ourselves stranded in a Walmart parking lot trying to figure out how to get home. I wish I could explain how humbling that moment was as a parent.

Not because of the vehicle itself, but because every parent wants to provide stability and security for their children. Sitting there looking at my boys, I felt the weight of everything our family has been carrying for years. Loss. Grief. Job loss. Financial hardship. Uncertainty.

And yet, through it all, we have continued to hold on to our faith. This fundraiser is not about giving up, and it’s not about expecting anyone else to solve our problems.

It’s simply about being honest about where we are. We have reached a point where we need help. Any funds raised will go toward helping our family regain stability through transportation, housing expenses, utilities, overdue bills, and the basic necessities that will allow us to continue moving forward while I actively pursue employment opportunities.

If you are unable to give, we completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express. Most of all, we ask for prayer as we continue believing that God is still writing our story, even when we cannot yet see what comes next.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support you feel led to provide.





With love and gratitude,

Katie and Family



