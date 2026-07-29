Standing in Faith Through Breast Cancer

Hi, my name is Beverly Thometz, and I’m humbly asking for help during one of the hardest chapters of my life.





I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and in the coming weeks I will be undergoing surgery followed by radiation and chemotherapy. It’s a road I never expected to walk, but I am holding tightly to my faith and trusting that God is walking beside me every step of the way.





My greatest strength and motivation through this fight is my family. I have children and young grandbabies who mean everything to me. My daughter is doing her best to help care for me, but she is also pregnant with my newest grandbaby. One of my biggest prayers is to stay strong through this journey and be here to meet and love that sweet baby.





As I go through treatment, I will be missing work and unfortunately do not have savings set aside to cover this time. The financial stress, on top of the physical and emotional toll, has been overwhelming.

If you feel led to give, your support will help with: • Medical expenses and treatments • Lost income while I am unable to work • Everyday living expenses during recovery





If you’re not able to donate, I completely understand—your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser mean just as much to me.

I truly believe in the power of prayer, community, and faith. Thank you for standing with me, lifting me up, and helping me fight this battle with hope.

With all my gratitude and love, Beverly Thometz