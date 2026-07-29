Standing for My Mother’s Surgery and Recovery

I am humbly asking for your help for my mother, who is still currently admitted at the Philippine Orthopedic Center.





She is in need of surgery, and the medical brace required for her hip costs ₱215,000. The neuromonitoring procedure costs ₱35,000. Unfortunately, our family is unable to shoulder these expenses. These are also not covered

by the Guarantee Letter (GL) because the supplier is private.





We are sincerely knocking on your hearts for any financial help you may be able to give. Any amount, big or small, will go a very long way in helping my mother receive the treatment she urgently needs.





We are deeply grateful for your prayers, kindness, and support during this very difficult time while she is still in the hospital.





Thank you very much.



