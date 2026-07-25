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Standing for My Beliefs, Standing for My Family

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJimmy Aziz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jimmy Aziz

Standing for My Beliefs, Standing for My Family

Dear friends,

I never imagined I would find myself in this predicament, but today I am reaching out for your support.


As a devoted husband and father, I take great pride in being an American. I have always championed the ideals of hard work, personal accountability, and the freedoms our nation upholds. Recently, I lost my job, and my political beliefs were unjustly influenced in an outcome I believe. It’s hard to accept that expressing my honest views could result in my termination, but this is the challenging reality my family now faces.


My wife and I are working hard to provide for our family of four in California, where making ends meet is more challenging than ever. After losing my income, we find ourselves under significant financial strain, struggling to cover essential expenses like housing, groceries, utilities, insurance, and childcare.


I’m not asking for a handout; I’m asking for support while I strive to regain my footing. I’m actively applying for jobs, networking, and searching for every opportunity available. This fundraiser is crucial to maintaining stability during this tough time as I work towards securing new employment. Your support can make a real difference for us.


As conservatives, we embrace the importance of personal accountability while recognizing the vital role of community support during challenging times. Throughout our nation's history, strong families, local communities, and people of faith have consistently risen to the occasion, helping each other when life presents unexpected challenges. This spirit of generosity is one of the most powerful strengths that defines America.


Above all, my unwavering faith in Jesus Christ guides me through every trial. I believe in God’s sovereignty, even during the toughest seasons. While the future may be uncertain, I have confidence in Who holds tomorrow. I trust that He will carve a path forward for my family and transform this challenge into a fulfilling purpose.


The Bible reminds us:

"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ."Galatians 6:2


If you feel inspired to support our family during this challenging time, any contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant difference as I continue my job search. If you're not in a position to give, I would be incredibly grateful for your prayers and for sharing this fundraiser with those who value faith, family, freedom, and standing for what is right. If you can't contribute financially, please help spread the word; your efforts could help us reach the people who can. The political corruption in California has affected us deeply, and I hope it won’t affect others in the same way.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, and support serve as a powerful reminder that we are not alone in this journey. May God bless you, your family, and the great nation of the United States.


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