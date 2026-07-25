Standing firm against Sinful Pride

I'm Zach, I live in a small town in Florida. I was raised a Christian and I'm a firm believer in the Bible. I always speak my mind and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ wherever possible.





However this June a gay guy at work kept talking about his "partner" and how he is so happy to adopt a baby. I have told him several times that god created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve. I have been very clear that pride month is demonic and should never be celebrated. And all he'd do was keep saying how proud he was. Pride, in SIN! I was warned not to talk religion at work, so then on I waited till after work. One day I told him that if he doesn't leave his evil ways behind that they're both going to burn and hell. And the next day I was let go.





That's where we are now days, where standing up for christian values is deemed as inappropriate. I know now that I can't talk about religion after work if I'm still in 'uniform'.





So now I'm job hunting and could use a little help. Things are expensive and it will be difficult getting things like gas and groceries. Whether you choose to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply pray for me, truly all is appreciated.







