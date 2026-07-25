Standing by my husband through his transplant

God has answered our prayers in a way we never imagined. After a long journey, my husband has been blessed with a living kidney donor, and his transplant is scheduled for July 31st.





As we prepare for this miracle, we will be staying in San Antonio for about a month for surgery, recovery, and follow-up care. While we trust that God will provide, we’re asking for help with travel, lodging, and household bills during this season.

My husband has always carried the weight of providing for our family, and I want him to know that God is already making a way. We truly believe every prayer, every share, and every donation is a blessing sent by Him.





If you feel led to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Most of all, we ask for your prayers as we begin this new chapter filled with faith, hope, healing, and gratitude. God bless you.



