Standing back up again

Recently, I lost my job after a workplace conflict that escalated and changed my life overnight. Right now the United States isn't allowing fellow Americans to utilize the freedom of speech. I was fired because I stood up to an African American at my job Right now, I am trying to keep my household afloat while caring for my children with my husband currently deployed.





This has been one of the hardest periods of my life emotionally and financially. I am actively searching for new employment, but in the meantime I need help covering basic necessities like mortgage , groceries, utilities, and childcare.





Any support, prayers, or shares would truly mean the world to my family as we work through this difficult chapter and try to get back on our feet. Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

God bless #MAGA