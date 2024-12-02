STAND WITH GRACE

Grace was a high school junior. She is a beautiful young lady who is kind, caring, and compassionate. She loves dance and theater and was a good student. Grace chose to exercise her rights and attend school without wearing a mask. The local school board voted to enforce a universal mask policy back in 2021 that we believe was unlawful and in violation of the both the United States constitution and the constitution of the state of Wyoming.



Grace endured 3 suspensions and the school was put into a 4 hour lockdown before she was eventually arrested and taken to jail for not wearing a mask. She has also been targeted by peers and school staff members for exercising her rights. Because of the targeting and threats, for her safety Grace ended up withdrawing from high school and had to finish her high school career from home. She was unable to realize her high school dreams and graduate with her peers.

Grace is raising funds to help with the legal cost of defending her civil liberties and the civil liberties of other current and future students in Wyoming. By supporting this fight for their liberties, you are helping ensure the rights of every citizen of the state of Wyoming and the future rights of students nationwide.

* * * Update * * * 12/2/2024:

After a long and costly legal battle that resulted in a dismissal, we are grateful and pleased to share that the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in our favor, determining that Grace's case does have standing and our fight to persue justice will continue!

The appellate court order says, “We reverse the district court’s order (to dismiss this case) and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.” The case has been sent back to the U.S. District Court for Wyoming for due process. This a huge blessing and sign that God is not finished with us yet. What this means for us is that the legal fees are going to exceed what we have raised by an estimated $50,000. We believe God is in control and will provide a way for us to obtain the finances to see this through. We asking everyone to please continue to pray for strength, wisdom, and stamina for us as a family as we continue this process. We are incredibly grateful to all of you for your support!

God Bless,

The Smith Family



We can be contacted at standwithgracewy@gmail.com



We appreciate your support, and Wyoming needs more Grace!