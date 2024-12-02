STAND WITH GRACE

Campaign funds will be received by Andy Smith
Grace was a high school junior. She is a beautiful young lady who is kind, caring, and compassionate. She loves dance and theater and was a good student. Grace chose to exercise her rights and attend school without wearing a mask. The local school board voted to enforce a universal mask policy back in 2021 that we believe was unlawful and in violation of the both the United States constitution and the constitution of the state of Wyoming.
Grace endured 3 suspensions and the school was put into a 4 hour lockdown before she was eventually arrested and taken to jail for not wearing a mask. She has also been targeted by peers and school staff members for exercising her rights. Because of the targeting and threats, for her safety Grace ended up withdrawing from high school and had to finish her high school career from home. She was unable to realize her high school dreams and graduate with her peers.
Grace is raising funds to help with the legal cost of defending her civil liberties and the civil liberties of other current and future students in Wyoming. By supporting this fight for their liberties, you are helping ensure the rights of every citizen of the state of Wyoming and the future rights of students nationwide.
* * * Update * * * 12/2/2024:
After a long and costly legal battle that resulted in a dismissal, we are grateful and pleased to share that the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in our favor, determining that Grace's case does have standing and our fight to persue justice will continue!
The appellate court order says, “We reverse the district court’s order (to dismiss this case) and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.” The case has been sent back to the U.S. District Court for Wyoming for due process. This a huge blessing and sign that God is not finished with us yet. What this means for us is that the legal fees are going to exceed what we have raised by an estimated $50,000. We believe God is in control and will provide a way for us to obtain the finances to see this through. We asking everyone to please continue to pray for strength, wisdom, and stamina for us as a family as we continue this process. We are incredibly grateful to all of you for your support!
God Bless,
The Smith Family
We can be contacted at standwithgracewy@gmail.com
We appreciate your support, and Wyoming needs more Grace!
Thank you, Grace, for fighting AND standing against evil tyranny on behalf of ALL of us citizens of the United States. We are SO PROUD of you and are praying for you! "No KING but JESUS!"
Grace, I'm giving to you again because I want to support your cause and also to write you this note and tell you how much we appreciate you. I'm sorry for the parts of your "new normal" that are painful, tiring, and you don't want to be a part of. I hope that the months and years ahead bring you amazing success! You are so unique and special; you will continue to change the world for the better
Never give up Grace. Never give up the fight to be a free self governing individual!!!
God Bless.
God bless you.
Thank you, Grace. We can all do something to preserve our freedom.
With you in spirit. God's blessing to you and your fight. Well done.
I totally admire the strength and intelligence of this young lady to stand up to the monsters that are endeavouring to squash her and I hope my small contribution from the other side of the world is of some assistance.
Grassroots reaching out to you from the state of SC. Hoping your story creates the needed change. All liberty-minded parents consider boycott of public schools, start home learning pod alternatives in your area. It is the next needed step. Personal strength for me derives from 1Cori16:13. Please sign petition for www.ConventionofStates.com to unite to fight this type of abuse from government.
December 2nd, 2024
Back in 2023, Judge Freudenthal, United States Senior District Judge for the District of Wyoming, dismissed our case stating it lacked standing and failed to state a claim that merited relief. We pursued an appeal to this decision and are excited to update you all.
On November 28, 2024 the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals overruled that decision and has sent our case back to the district court for due process. In summary, the three appellate judges stated, “We reverse the district court’s order (to dismiss this case) and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.” So, what this means is our case will now proceed in Wyoming District Court. Grace is finally going to get her day in court!
Please pray for Grace and our family as this process continues. Pray for wisdom and stamina for the attorneys and for us. We also need pray for financial support as we found out we are going to need to raise more money to continue to fund Grace's legal fees.
March 9th, 2022
Hello everyone,
It has been
a few months and we\'d like to share a legal update and let you know how Grace is doing personally. Grace joined a federal lawsuit with the
nonprofit organization Free Wyoming 23 that included plaintiffs throughout the
state of Wyoming. The lawsuit sought justice regarding unconstitutional COVID
mandates and measures enacted by the governor, state health agencies, and school
districts. The lead attorney failed to meet filing deadlines and the lawsuit
was ultimately dismissed without prejudice. Fortunately, Grace’s name was
removed before the final dismissal so we could pursue her case independently.
It has
proven to be a difficult task to find the right people to represent us legally.
After lots of prayer and consideration, God has provided us with a team of
attorneys from Wyoming and Colorado. They specialize in constitutional law and
defending our civil liberties, and they believe Grace has a strong case to be
the catalyst for change. It is our desire to see the case through to a ruling
in federal court to establish future protections in Wyoming and across the
country. We don’t desire to benefit personally, but seek to have individual
rights protected. Things should start moving forward more rapidly now. We
appreciate prayer for wisdom and discernment as we move forward.
Personally,
Grace has struggled. She has shouldered a huge burden for someone her age. It
has been difficult to navigate the transition from everything she knew to her
new “normal” and she misses some of the things she gave up. Grace has
incredible determination, though, and she faces each day with courage. She is
completing online classes, working, and plans to spend the summer as a
counselor at a Christian wilderness camp in our region. Please continue to pray
for strength, encouragement, and stamina for her and our family. We appreciate
all of your messages, prayer, and support.
God Bless,
The Smith
Family
October 26th, 2021
October 19th, 2021
Thank you again for all of your support, you are each an individual blessing on my life!
"In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world." ~ John 16:33
Love, Grace :)
October 12th, 2021
