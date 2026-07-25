Stand With Your Lieutenant Frank: Legal Fee Help

Hello all. A few months back, along with Kewaskum Police Chief Thomas Bishop, Kewaskum Police Lieutenant Bryan Frank was thrust into unfair and unfounded political witch hunt where the Village of Kewaskum leadership used what appeared to be a personal vendetta couched in a clerical disagreement to fire Chief Bishop and demote Lieutenant Frank. Unlike the Village, who happily used the Kewaskum taxpayers' hard earned money to fund their flimsy defense, Lieutenant Frank and his family had come up with over $6,000 to defend himself against spurious charges.





As expected, he was completely exonerated, with prejudice. However, in an act of what others have caused extreme cowardice, the Village Board voted to NOT reimburse Lieutenant Frank for his $6,500 in legal fees, despite his innocence, and despite the fact that they're happy to shoulder the village's cost of the failed witch hunt.





This is wrong, and it is financially crippling a family that has been nothing but loyal, devoted, and hard-working for the village they love.





Please join me in helping the Frank family alleviate some of their financial stress brought on by this unnecessary situation.





Thank you!





PS: For full transparency and at the direction of the Frank family, I will be receiving the funds and distributing them to the family directly - Matt Fehlhaber.