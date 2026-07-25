Stand With Your Chief Bishop: Legal Fee Help

UPDATE 7/27/26, Statement from the Bishop family:





"We are overwhelmed and forever grateful for the incredible support we have received from our community throughout this process. The Lord has blessed our family in so many ways, and the love, prayers, encouragement, and generosity you have shown us are truly one of those blessings on display.





Thank you will never seem like enough, but please know how deeply grateful we are for each and every one of you."





Tom and Kristy Bishop

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Hello all. My name is Matt, and I've been a close friend of Chief Bishop and his family for over a decade now. And until a few years ago, a lifelong resident of Kewaskum.





If you've had the chance to meet him, you undoubtedly know his love for the Kewaskum community and his unflinching moral code. What you may or may not know is he was recently thrust into what can only be called a political witch hunt where the Village of Kewaskum leadership used what appeared to be a personal vendetta couched in a clerical disagreement to fire Chief Bishop. Unlike the Village, who happily used the Kewaskum taxpayers' hard earned money to fund their flimsy defense, Chief Bishop and his family had to take out loans and exhaust savings to mount their defense against spurious charges. As expected, he was completely exonerated, with prejudice. However, in an act of what others have caused extreme cowardice, the Village Board voted to not reimburse Chief for his $17,000 in legal fees, despite his innocence, and despite the fact that they're happy to shoulder the village's cost of the failed witch hunt.





This is wrong, and it is financially crippling a family that has been nothing but loyal, devoted, and hard-working for the village they live in and love.





Please join me in helping the Bishop family alleviate some of their financial stress brought on by this unnecessary situation.





Thank you!





PS: For full transparency and at the direction of the Bishop family, I will be receiving the funds and distributing them to the family directly - Matt Fehlhaber.