Stand With Wendell Adams: Fight For Justice

Our family is asking for your support as we continue fighting for justice for our uncle, Wendell Adams.





We believe Wendell was wrongfully convicted, and our family has remained committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring his case receives the attention it deserves. Seeking justice is a long and expensive process, and we cannot do it alone.





The funds raised will help cover legal expenses, case reviews, obtaining records, expert consultations, travel related to the case, and other costs associated with pursuing every available legal avenue. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to continuing this fight.





If you’re unable to donate, you can still make a difference by sharing this fundraiser and spreading awareness. Your support, prayers, and encouragement mean more to our family than words can express.





Thank you for standing with us as we continue to fight for justice for Wendell Adams. We remain hopeful that the truth will prevail.





#JusticeForWendellAdams