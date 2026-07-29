Stand With Victoria Defending Free Speech Against

Hi everyone, my name is Victoria Sterling.

For years, I poured my blood, sweat, and tears into building my own business and living the American Dream. But two years ago, I was handed an ultimatum by the corporate establishment: comply with their radical DEI mandates, put my pronouns in my bio, and bend the knee to the woke mob, or lose everything.

I chose freedom. I refused to surrender my First Amendment rights, and I refused to compromise my Christian and conservative values.

Because I stood my ground, I was targeted. They doxxed me, organized targeted harassment campaigns, and successfully suffocated my livelihood to make an example out of me. They wanted to send a clear message to any independent thinker: Comply, or we will ruin you.

They thought taking my business would force me into hiding. They made a fatal miscalculation. It only showed me exactly what we are up against, and it pushed me to fight back.

I am launching this GiveSendGo campaign to help cover the mounting legal and operational fees from the harassment I've faced, to secure my family's stability, and to build a new, completely independent media platform: The Uncancelled Podcast.

I am taking this fight directly to the culture. I am going to use my experience to expose their playbook and tell the unfiltered truth without fear of Big Tech censorship or corporate retaliation.

The establishment has billions of dollars, the media, and the institutions on their side. All I have is the truth, my faith, and patriots like you.

Every single dollar you contribute is a direct message to the cancel mob that We The People will not be intimidated. If we don't hold the line right now, there won't be a free country left to defend.

Thank you for your donations, your prayers, and for standing with me in this fight. It's time to go on offense.

God Bless,

Victoria Sterling 🇺🇸