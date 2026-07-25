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Stand With Veteran William After the Flood

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$60 USD

Fundraiser created byDarin Holland

Stand With Veteran William After the Flood

My name is Darin Holland, creator of the Adventure Cowboy YouTube channel.

Just a few weeks ago, my family had the privilege of meeting William Bradley Latham while traveling through Bukidnon in the Philippines. William is an American disabled veteran who chose to build a simple life serving others in a remote mountain community alongside his wife.

From the moment we met him, we could see his heart for people. He welcomed us into his home, shared his story, took us to one of the most beautiful waterfalls we've ever seen, introduced us to local restaurants, and showed us the life he has built through faith, perseverance, and hard work.

One of the last things we did together was cross a river on the same low-water crossing he uses every day to reach his home.

Just days after we returned home, everything changed.

Heavy rains caused the river to rise rapidly. While attempting to cross, William's truck was caught by the powerful current. The vehicle was swept downstream, spun around, and became lodged against large rocks. William and his wife narrowly escaped with their lives. He believes that God protected them, and members of the surrounding community quickly came together to help rescue them.

Sadly, the truck could not be saved.

William purchased the truck for approximately $37,000 USD and has already paid about $14,500 toward it over the past two years. The remaining financial burden is significant, and while we are praying insurance will help, the outcome is still uncertain.

I'm organizing this fundraiser with William's knowledge and permission because I want to give our Adventure Cowboy community an opportunity to stand beside someone who has spent his life serving others.

Our first priority is helping William recover from the financial loss of his truck. If insurance covers a significant portion of the remaining balance or this fundraiser exceeds that immediate need, any additional funds will go toward William's long-term dream of helping build a safer bridge for his community so families are not placed in danger during future floods.

I will provide updates throughout this campaign so everyone can see how your generosity is making a difference.

Whether you're able to give financially or simply share this fundraiser, thank you for standing with William, his family, and the community he loves.

May God bless you.

— Darin Holland

Adventure Cowboy

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