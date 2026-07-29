Stand with Truth & Justice for Falsely Accused

There was a moment, one that we can still see so vividly—our daughter standing in the living room, eyes full of resolve and hope. She had just decided to leave her past behind, embracing a new life rooted in faith as she transitioned into a born-again Christian lifestyle. Little did we know what lay ahead for our family.

Within months, our daughter found herself falsely accused by someone who once shared her path—her ex from an LGBTQ relationship and now staunchly conservative in belief, vowing to take revenge on paper rather than face the reality of change. The accusations were serious. Names that didn’t belong to anyone we recognized, let alone our daughter.

This isn’t just about legal proceedings; it’s a battle for truth and justice. As her parents, the weight of this moment feels like standing at the edge of a precipice—fearful but determined to protect our child from what could be years of wrongful judgment, potential jail time, and irreversible damage to her character and future.

We're reaching out because we need more than just courage; we need action—ethical support that can help prove innocence in this trial by ordeal. Your contributions are not just monetary but symbolic: they affirm the belief that love conquers fear, justice prevails over injustice. Every dollar pledged helps us ensure our daughter receives quality legal representation to fight these baseless allegations and reclaim her dignity.

Let’s stand together for righteousness. Let’s rally against lies with truth. And let’s show our children—all of them—that in the darkest times, a community can be their beacon of hope.

Ephesians 6:12 says "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the ruler's of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." Today, it's not just about our daughter; today, it’s about righteousness prevailing over wickedness.

Join us in making a difference—let your support be the light that guides through this storm of deceit. Together, we can bring clarity to chaos. ❤️🙏

Thank you from the bottom of our heart, thank you 🙏 #JusticeForHer #FaithOverFearq