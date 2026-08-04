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Stand With Trans Africa

GoalKES 1,000,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byCheng Kimami

Stand With Trans Africa

Every person deserves to live free from fear, discrimination, and violence. Yet many transgender and LGBTQ+ people across Africa face rejection, homelessness, harassment, and barriers to healthcare, education, and employment simply because of who they are.


This fundraiser aims to provide emergency support, safe shelter, mental health resources, legal assistance, and community programs for those in need. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps create safer spaces and offers hope to people facing difficult circumstances.


Together, we can stand for dignity, equality, and the right of every person to live authentically and safely. Thank you for supporting this mission and helping build a future where everyone is treated with respect.

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