GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Stand with Tom in His Fight Against Parkinson's

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$6,475 USD

Fundraiser created byAndy Coan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tom McNinch

Stand with Tom in His Fight Against Parkinson's

Help Tom McNinch Fight Parkinson's

Every journey is easier with a team.

If you've ever had the privilege of working with Tom McNinch, you know exactly the kind of person he is.


For over four years, Tom has faithfully served as Vice President of Technology at Splice Technologies, earning the respect of colleagues, customers, and friends alike. He is brilliant, humble, dependable, and always willing to help others succeed. Our team affectionately nicknamed him "TOM-GPT" because no matter the challenge, Tom always seems to have the answer. He's the person who stays late to solve the impossible problem, remains calm during a crisis, and quietly serves others without expecting recognition. Today, Tom needs our help.


A Life Changed Overnight

Just one year ago, Tom was leading technology operations, managing complex projects, traveling for work, and living an active, independent life. Then everything changed.

After months of frightening symptoms, countless medical appointments, hospitalizations, specialist visits, and extensive testing, Tom was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement, balance, coordination, and many aspects of daily life.


Today, Tom relies on a walker for mobility, experiences tremors and significant fatigue, and faces daily physical challenges that most of us cannot imagine. Yet through it all, his determination, faith, sense of humor, and desire to keep moving forward have never wavered. That's just who Tom is.


How You Can Help

Our goal is to raise $50,000 to help Tom and his family with the many out-of-pocket expenses associated with living with Parkinson's, including:

  1. Specialized Parkinson's therapy and rehabilitation
  2. Ongoing physical and occupational therapy
  3. Exercise programs designed to slow disease progression
  4. Medical treatments and expenses not covered by insurance
  5. A professionally trained mobility service dog to provide balance assistance, independence, and safety
  6. Travel to specialized medical centers
  7. Adaptive equipment and home modifications

Every dollar raised will help Tom access the resources he needs to remain as healthy, active, and independent as possible.


Why a Service Dog?

One of Tom's most immediate needs is a professionally trained mobility service dog.

These remarkable animals are specially trained to provide balance support, assist with daily activities, retrieve dropped items, and help during periods when Parkinson's symptoms become more challenging.

A service dog will not cure Parkinson's, but it can dramatically improve Tom's independence, confidence, and quality of life.

Unfortunately, acquiring and training a certified service dog typically costs $20,000–$25,000, and these expenses are generally not covered by insurance.


Splice Is Proud to Lead the Way

Tom has spent his career investing in others. Now it's our turn to invest in him.

To demonstrate our commitment, Splice is honored to launch this campaign with a $5,000 donation. We hope our gift inspires friends, family, customers, partners, and colleagues to join us in helping Tom and his family during this long journey.

No gift is too small. Whether you can contribute financially, share this campaign, or simply keep Tom and his family in your prayers, every act of kindness makes a difference.


A Message from Tom

"I have spent my career helping solve problems for others. I have always believed the best work happens when people show up for one another. Today, I'm learning to let others show up for me.
To everyone who has reached out, prayed for me, checked in, or offered encouragement, thank you. It means more than I can express. I'm not done yet... not even close."

A Personal Message

I've had the privilege of working alongside Tom and calling him my friend. I've seen firsthand his integrity, kindness, unwavering faith, and quiet leadership.

Tom has dedicated his career to serving others without ever expecting anything in return.


If Tom has ever helped you, encouraged you, or made a difference in your life, this is an opportunity to make a difference in his. We believe that faith, family, friendship, and community are powerful medicines, and together, we can help give Tom the resources he needs to continue fighting this battle with courage, hope, and determination.


Thank you for your generosity, your encouragement, and your prayers.


With sincere gratitude,


Andy Coan

CEO

Splice Technologies, Inc.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve