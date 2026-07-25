Stand with Tom in His Fight Against Parkinson's

Help Tom McNinch Fight Parkinson's

Every journey is easier with a team.

If you've ever had the privilege of working with Tom McNinch, you know exactly the kind of person he is.





For over four years, Tom has faithfully served as Vice President of Technology at Splice Technologies, earning the respect of colleagues, customers, and friends alike. He is brilliant, humble, dependable, and always willing to help others succeed. Our team affectionately nicknamed him "TOM-GPT" because no matter the challenge, Tom always seems to have the answer. He's the person who stays late to solve the impossible problem, remains calm during a crisis, and quietly serves others without expecting recognition. Today, Tom needs our help.





A Life Changed Overnight

Just one year ago, Tom was leading technology operations, managing complex projects, traveling for work, and living an active, independent life. Then everything changed.

After months of frightening symptoms, countless medical appointments, hospitalizations, specialist visits, and extensive testing, Tom was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement, balance, coordination, and many aspects of daily life.





Today, Tom relies on a walker for mobility, experiences tremors and significant fatigue, and faces daily physical challenges that most of us cannot imagine. Yet through it all, his determination, faith, sense of humor, and desire to keep moving forward have never wavered. That's just who Tom is.





How You Can Help

Our goal is to raise $50,000 to help Tom and his family with the many out-of-pocket expenses associated with living with Parkinson's, including:

Specialized Parkinson's therapy and rehabilitation Ongoing physical and occupational therapy Exercise programs designed to slow disease progression Medical treatments and expenses not covered by insurance A professionally trained mobility service dog to provide balance assistance, independence, and safety Travel to specialized medical centers Adaptive equipment and home modifications

Every dollar raised will help Tom access the resources he needs to remain as healthy, active, and independent as possible.





Why a Service Dog?

One of Tom's most immediate needs is a professionally trained mobility service dog.

These remarkable animals are specially trained to provide balance support, assist with daily activities, retrieve dropped items, and help during periods when Parkinson's symptoms become more challenging.

A service dog will not cure Parkinson's, but it can dramatically improve Tom's independence, confidence, and quality of life.

Unfortunately, acquiring and training a certified service dog typically costs $20,000–$25,000, and these expenses are generally not covered by insurance.





Splice Is Proud to Lead the Way

Tom has spent his career investing in others. Now it's our turn to invest in him.

To demonstrate our commitment, Splice is honored to launch this campaign with a $5,000 donation. We hope our gift inspires friends, family, customers, partners, and colleagues to join us in helping Tom and his family during this long journey.

No gift is too small. Whether you can contribute financially, share this campaign, or simply keep Tom and his family in your prayers, every act of kindness makes a difference.





A Message from Tom

"I have spent my career helping solve problems for others. I have always believed the best work happens when people show up for one another. Today, I'm learning to let others show up for me.

To everyone who has reached out, prayed for me, checked in, or offered encouragement, thank you. It means more than I can express. I'm not done yet... not even close."





A Personal Message

I've had the privilege of working alongside Tom and calling him my friend. I've seen firsthand his integrity, kindness, unwavering faith, and quiet leadership.

Tom has dedicated his career to serving others without ever expecting anything in return.





If Tom has ever helped you, encouraged you, or made a difference in your life, this is an opportunity to make a difference in his. We believe that faith, family, friendship, and community are powerful medicines, and together, we can help give Tom the resources he needs to continue fighting this battle with courage, hope, and determination.





Thank you for your generosity, your encouragement, and your prayers.





With sincere gratitude,





Andy Coan

CEO

Splice Technologies, Inc.