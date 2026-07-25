Stand With Tiffney Billions against Sarah Fields:

Help Defend Free Speech and Secure Legal Representation





For years, I have dedicated my time and energy to advocating for transparency, accountability, and justice. Through my social media platforms, I have spoken out on issues affecting communities across the country, often addressing controversial topics that many others are unwilling to discuss.





Since speaking out and advocating for Karmelo Anthony's right to self-defense, I have faced relentless harassment, threats, intimidation, and coordinated online attacks that I attribute to Sarah Fields and her supporters. What began as public disagreement escalated into a sustained campaign that has included doxxing, threats, targeted harassment, and efforts that I believe were intended to silence and intimidate me because of my advocacy.





As a result, I am now defending myself against a lawsuit filed by Sarah Fields. Since this legal battle began, I have represented myself in an effort to reduce costs and preserve my financial resources. However, the litigation has become increasingly complex, and I have reached the point where experienced legal counsel is essential to protect my rights and ensure that I receive a fair opportunity to defend myself.





This lawsuit has required an extraordinary amount of my time, energy, and financial resources. Instead of being able to focus on the advocacy work that so many people have come to rely upon, I have been forced to devote countless hours to defending myself while navigating the legal system without an attorney.

In addition to defending against the lawsuit, I am evaluating all legal remedies available to protect my rights. That includes pursuing appropriate counterclaims, if advised by legal counsel and supported by the evidence. Retaining experienced legal representation is necessary not only to defend against the claims that have been brought against me, but also to ensure that any claims I may have are properly investigated and presented.





The funds raised through this campaign will be used for:

Retaining experienced legal counsel. Attorney fees and legal retainers. Court costs, filing fees, and litigation expenses. Costs associated with investigating and pursuing any viable counterclaims, if appropriate. Discovery, document review, expert consultation, and evidence preparation. Security and privacy measures made necessary by the harassment and doxxing I have experienced. Travel and other expenses directly related to the litigation. Other reasonable expenses necessary to defend my rights and continue my advocacy. Countersuing





I have fought this battle on my own for as long as I could. Unfortunately, representing myself is no longer a sustainable option. To effectively defend myself and ensure that my voice is not silenced through costly litigation, I must retain qualified legal counsel.

This fundraiser is about far more than one lawsuit. It is about protecting the right to speak, advocate, and stand up for causes that matter without being overwhelmed by legal expenses.





If you believe in free speech, due process, and supporting independent advocates who refuse to be intimidated, I humbly ask for your support. Every contribution, regardless of the amount, brings me one step closer to securing the legal representation necessary to defend myself and pursue justice through the legal process.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and social media networks is equally valuable and deeply appreciated.





Thank you for standing with me during this difficult chapter. Your generosity, encouragement, and continued support make it possible for me to continue advocating for truth, transparency, and justice while ensuring I have the legal resources necessary to protect my rights.





With gratitude,

Tiffney Billions

Theee Lead Advocate