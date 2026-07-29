Stand with the Secrist family

My name is Victoria Senner, and I am the daughter of Christina Secrist. Our family’s world changed suddenly when my mom suffered a severe stroke and was life-flighted to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. At this time, the next few days are full of uncertainty as doctors continue to monitor her condition and determine what comes next in her recovery journey.





My mom is not only a wife and mother, but also the heart of our family. She still has her 14-year-old daughter at home who needs her, and right now our family is trying to stay strong through an incredibly difficult and emotional time.





My dad, her husband, is currently the sole source of income for the household, while also trying to spend as much time as possible by Christina’s side at the hospital. Between travel, missed work, household expenses, and the unknown medical costs ahead, the financial burden is becoming overwhelming.





We are asking for prayers, support, and any help possible so our family can focus on what matters most right now — Christina’s health, healing, and recovery. Every donation, share, and prayer means more than words can express to us during this difficult time.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing beside our family and keeping Christina in your thoughts and prayers.