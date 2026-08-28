Stand With the McLaughlin Family

The Elders of Southside Christian Church are heartbroken to share some devastating news in regard to members of our church family. On Friday evening, August 28, Laura McLaughlin and her two older sons were involved in a serious auto accident. Their son, Jack, passed away. Laura and Jude sustained very serious injuries and are receiving treatment.





The elders of Southside met on Saturday morning to discuss how we can care for the McLaughlin family during this time. The church is ready to go, standing by, until we can receive more clarity on how we can best help. We want to be able to provide sustained care for the McLaughlins.





In the meantime, here’s what you can do:

+ Pray. Please don’t underestimate the power of prayer in a time like this. Pray for the deep and abiding comfort of Jesus for Nick and Laura. Also, pray for the physical recovery of Laura and Jude.

+ Give. Please make a financial gift to the family to help cover expenses. 100% of funds raised will go directly to the family.





Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles… - 2 Corinthians 1:3-4





With love and care,

Pastor Tim, Kevin, and Tate

Southside Christian Church

Ottawa, Illinois

https://sccottawa.com/