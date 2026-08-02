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🇺🇸 STAND WITH THE FRIENDS OF NOLAN WELLS 🇺🇸

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKristin Matthews

🇺🇸 STAND WITH THE FRIENDS OF NOLAN WELLS 🇺🇸

Support. Defend. Stand Together.

Friends should never have to live in fear because they chose to stand beside someone they care about.

We are coming together to build a nonprofit movement supporting the Friends of Nolan Wells — people who say they have been falsely accused, publicly targeted, harassed, intimidated, and subjected to threats simply because of their association and support.

This fundraiser is about more than one person. It’s about standing up for every friend and family member who feels they have been targeted, silenced, or threatened for speaking out.

🇺🇸 We believe in due process.

🇺🇸 We believe in the presumption of innocence.

🇺🇸 We believe people deserve to defend themselves without being threatened or intimidated.

🇺🇸 We believe Americans should be able to stand beside their friends without fear.

💰 WHERE YOUR DONATION GOES

Funds raised will help us:

⚖️ Support legal expenses and legal defense funds for eligible individuals facing these circumstances.

👕 Create shirts and merchandise supporting the Friends of Nolan Wells movement, with proceeds helping sustain the nonprofit and its mission.

📢 Raise awareness about harassment, intimidation, threats, and the importance of due process.

🛡️ Support people who feel targeted or falsely accused because of their relationships, associations, or willingness to speak up.

🤝 Build a community of support so nobody has to face this alone.

🇺🇸 THIS IS ABOUT STANDING TOGETHER.

You don’t have to know Nolan.

You don’t have to know every person involved.

You simply have to believe that people deserve fairness, due process, and the right to defend themselves.

If you’ve ever watched someone you care about be dragged through accusations, harassment, threats, or public attacks, you know how devastating it can be.

Today, it’s them. Tomorrow, it could be someone you love.

We are choosing to stand together instead of standing by.

Every donation — $5, $10, $25, $100 or whatever you can give — helps us build this movement and provide meaningful support.

🇺🇸

STAND WITH THE FRIENDS.

🇺🇸

STAND FOR DUE PROCESS.

🇺🇸

STAND AGAINST HARASSMENT AND THREATS.

Donate. Share. Wear the shirt. Show your support.

Because friends shouldn’t have to choose between standing by someone they love and protecting themselves.

Let’s make sure they know they’re not standing alone. 🇺🇸


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