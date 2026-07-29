Stand with Stanski in Cancer Fight

🌟 Help Support Korie and Ryan Stanski 🌟

Let's rally together to support Ryan and Korie, some awesome people! It's been a tough road for them lately. 😔 Just two years ago, Korie faced cancer head-on, battling appendix cancer with courage and strength. She underwent major surgery, receiving chemotherapy—a harrowing process that’s anything but easy.

Cancer stinks, no doubt about it! 🦠 While her faith has been a beacon of hope throughout this journey, the financial impact looms large over their lives. The costs from previous treatments and ongoing medical care are piling up, and they're shouldering an immense burden. They’ve had to miss work—days that would have otherwise contributed to supporting them in these trying times.

Korie has faced one too many battles with her health. 🥊 Recently, a new tumor was discovered following abdominal pain she experienced. This diagnosis is tough but it hasn't shaken their resolve or dampened the warmth of community support. They’re gearing up for another trip to Detroit—this time not just for medical treatments and tests, but also to remove this new obstacle in her path to recovery.

Your donations will make a significant impact! 😊 Every dollar counts when you're navigating healthcare costs that seem too high or overwhelming at times. We can come together as an amazing community to show them they’re not alone on this journey—that we believe in their strength and resilience, even during the toughest of times.

Let’s stand with Korie and Ryan! 🙌 Your support could help lighten some of their burdens by helping offset those unexpected medical costs that come along with fighting cancer. And let's be honest—who doesn't love supporting amazing people going through tough times? 💕 Let's make a difference in their lives, show them they’re not facing this battle alone!

Together, we can bring hope to Korie and Ryan during these challenging days of uncertainty. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion—let’s stand together as one community that supports each other through the toughest times. 💪