Stand With Our Family During Appeal

Hi, my name is Kee. I’m raising funds to help support a legal appeal and case review for the father of my children.





He was sentenced to life without parole, and during the original case he was represented by a public defender. We believe more could have been done in his defense, and that the case deserves a full legal review through the appeal process. We are also seeking for the circumstances to be properly re-evaluated through the courts.





At this point, we are trying to secure experienced appeal representation, which comes with significant legal fees, court costs, and filing expenses that our family cannot manage alone.





My focus is also on caring for my children and maintaining stability during this difficult time while we pursue every lawful option available.





Any donation will go directly toward legal and appeal costs. If you’re unable to give, sharing this fundraiser or keeping our family in your thoughts means just as much.





Thank you to everyone who has shown support and kindness during this time.



