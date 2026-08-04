STAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDS

On Independence Day Weekend of 2026, lives were changed forever when a group of friends lost their best friend, Nolan Wells. No family should have to endure the pain of losing a son, and no friend should have to grieve the loss of a brother.





But instead of being allowed to mourn, what followed was an unprecedented online campaign of accusations, harassment, threats, and defamation.





Since Nolan's death, Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, Morgan Seymour, and many others have been inundated with death threats, threats of violence, and defamation. They have been falsely and wrongly blamed by individuals online and in the media of either directly or indirectly having a hand in Nolan's death.





Most of them could not even attend their own best friend's funeral.





Why? Because race baiters sent a deranged army after them online in the name of “justice.”





Since the beginning of the investigation, these young men have cooperated with authorities, turned over all the information they had, and provided an overwhelming number of witnesses accounting for their whereabouts. Some of them even resorted to speaking up publicly to defend themselves against baseless allegations.





But unfortunately, it has become clear that the truth doesn’t matter.





Countless LARGE VOICES across social media declared them guilty of crimes they could not have committed and have never been charged with. Their names, faces, and personal information were spread across the internet. They and their families have received thousands of hateful messages, death threats, and calls for violence. They have been threatened online and in person countless times. There have been bomb threats, packages sent, and credible threats of which arrests have been made. Parents have feared for their children's safety. Lives have been turned upside down, and some have had to go into hiding.





Al Sharpton, Ben Crump, and the usual suspects of social media personalities, national news media, and local provocateurs continue to invent and spread false narratives and lies with no accountability.





This is the typical tactic of Ben Crump and the like. They come to communities like the Gulf Coast under the guise of seeking justice. But it has become painfully clear that their version of justice is stirring division, ruining lives, and then leaving when the money is dried up. We have seen this same pattern time and time again, most recently during the Karmelo Anthony trial.





No matter what anyone believes about an ongoing investigation, our legal system exists for a reason. Evidence belongs in the hands of law enforcement and the courts and not in online mob campaigns fueled by rumors, edited clips, edited audio, speculation, or misinformation.





This must stop.





This fund is created for the sole purpose of fighting these individuals.





Our goal is simple and two-fold.





Our first goal is to raise money to defend these friends against incoming wrongful death actions filed by Attorney Ben Crump and his team.





Our second goal is to fund a robust legal team to sue for the litany of slander and libel being spread by not only Crump, but also many social media influencers, news outlets, and local provocateurs who know better.





If litigation becomes necessary, this fund will help provide the financial support needed to investigate claims, retain legal counsel, preserve evidence, and hold accountable those who crossed the line from expressing opinions into conduct the law may recognize as actionable, in any jurisdiction we can find them.





This is not about silencing legitimate discussion or respectful disagreement. People are free to ask questions and express opinions. This is about drawing a line against defamation, targeted harassment, threats of violence, doxxing, intimidation, and coordinated campaigns that destroy lives before the facts are known.





We know the risk some of you may feel outwardly supporting Warren, Jax, Morgan, and the others.





We understand better than anyone the threats you face. We know that although you know the truth, publicly supporting these young men may cause social discomfort or cancellation.





But, we also know that you're tired. You’re tired of the lies. Youre tired of the hate and division. You’re tired of judgment before all the facts come out.





You’re tired of seeing these dividers get away with it time and time again and feeling too powerless or voiceless to stop it.





But this is it. This is the moment and the cause that can help make a difference. Not a difference just in these boys' lives, but as a message that we're all tired of the grift. Your donation says that enough is enough. Your donation says that the time of exploiting a tragedy under the guise of justice and leaving a community in ruins after squeezing as much money out of it as possible, is over.

Nolan deserved dignity. Not this.





So, although we ask humbly for support to stop this onslaught of lies and defamation, we also ask with as much passion as we can muster. Because we too are tired, we too are heavy laden.





But right is right and wrong is wrong.





If you believe in truth, due process, and holding people accountable through the rule of law and not through internet mobs; we ask for your support.





Thank you.



